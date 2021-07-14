Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya's pre-wedding festivities begin; here's a sneak peek

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with TV actress Disha Parmar on July 16. The preparations for their wedding are going on in full swing. On Wednesday, Disha gave her fans a glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities. The bride-to-be took to her Instagaram stories and shared a picture of herself getting ready for some wedding function.

Sharing the black and white picture Disha wrote, "So it begins" with a red heart icon. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR

In the picture, Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a bridal robe and sitting on a chair while getting ready for her pre-wedding festivities.

Disha's story has left her fans very excited. Ahead of the wedding, Disha also enjoyed her at-home bachelorette party with her squad a day before. Sharing pictures on Instagram, the actress posed with the 'bride to be' banner and looked gorgeous.

Thanking her friends for the at-home bachelorette party, Disha Parmar shared a couple of pictures from the bash and wrote, "I love you girls!" Disha's friend also shared a reel in which the girl gang can be seen grooving to Koi Mil Gaya song and wrote, "Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko @dishaparmar."

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date last week. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar declared their love for each other on national television when the singer appeared on Bigg Boss 14. On Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her and asked the actress to marry him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha came to BB House as a special guest and accepted his proposal.