Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTA-BHIDE_7• Did you know Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta worked in THIS show before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running shows on the small screen. Not just the storyline but also the actors and their roles play a very crucial role in making the show successful. There are a lot of interesting characters but the ones that grab the most attention are that of Jethalal and Babeeta Ji. Played by actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, the chemistry between the two individuals is loved by the fans. But do you know that before TMKOC, the two of them were a part of another sitcom? Yes, that's true! Read here to know more about the same.

Fans are always in awe of the online as well as offline chemistry and the reason behind the same is the fact that the two of them have already been co-actors in another show before they signed up Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashah. For those unversed, the show was none other than 'Hum Sab Baarati' which aired on Zee TV in the year 2004. Four years later, it was TMKOC for both of them.

Speaking about their roles in the prior show, Dilip was seen playing the role of Nathu Mehta while Munmun Dutta played Meethi. The show revolved around a family which specializes in arrange marriages. The short series had only 79 episodes and the show also featured celebs like-- Delnaaz Paul, Tiku Talsania, among others.

Speaking about the ongoing track in Taarak Mehta, the fans will witness a bitter-sweet friendship between Jethaalal and Iyer after which the later prepares 'rasgullas' with his wife Babita Ji.

Wish to know more about what's coming up? Stay tuned from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm to watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show on SabTV.