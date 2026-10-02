Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan clash during captaincy task as contestants battle for power

Bigg Boss 20 is currently witnessing a lot of high-voltage drama. A newly released video shows a heated clash breaking out between contestants during the captaincy task.

As the reality show Bigg Boss 20 progresses, viewers are being treated to new twists and turns every day. Colors TV shared the latest promo on October 2, 2026, where Qazi Touqeer and Asif Khan can be be seen locking horns during the captaincy task.

Heated clash between Qazi and Asif grabs attention

The makers have shared a new video highlighting the captaincy task. For the task, the three contenders must each choose a friend to partner with. Mahhi picks Qazi Touqeer, Uditi picks Aman, and Young picks Scout. The task requires the contestants to use two sticks to move a ball from one target to another. However, several obstacles make the challenge increasingly difficult.

As the task progresses, a fierce argument breaks out between Qazi and Asif. The two are seen trading heated words and getting into a war of words. Who will ultimately win the task and become the next captain remains to be seen in the upcoming episode.

Users show support for Qazi Touqeer

The video has also prompted reactions from viewers, with several users taking to the comment section to share their opinions. A majority of the users appear to have voiced their support for Qazi, while some have backed Uditi as their preferred choice for captain.

Watch the promo here:

Rhiti Tiwari becomes the latest contestant to be evicted

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed another major eviction. Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated from the show in a surprise mid-week eviction on October 2. The eviction came after the three captaincy contenders, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, were asked to identify the nominated contestant they believed had made the least contribution to the game. Rhiti was subsequently shown the exit door.

With Rhiti now out of the house, the captaincy task and the ongoing clashes between contestants are expected to add another layer of drama to the reality show's latest episodes.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 20 on television as well as online. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, while new episodes are available to stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm.

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