Bigg Boss 20 WKV promo: Salman Khan questions housemates over Rhiti Tiwari's eviction, teases re-entry

The latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo hints at a major twist after Rhiti Tiwari's sudden eviction from the show. In the latest promo, host Salman Khan questions the housemates about their decision and appears to tease the possibility of Rhiti returning to the game.

For the unversed, Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, was evicted from the Bigg Boss house during a mid-week eviction. The decision was taken by the captaincy contenders Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, who collectively chose Rhiti's name. Her exit left several housemates emotional.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

Now, the October 3rd Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman addressing the eviction and questioning the housemates about their choice. While the promo does not clearly reveal what will happen next, his comments hint at a possible twist involving Rhiti.

Sharing the promo video, JioHotstar Reality on X handle wrote, "Aaye haaye aye, jo gaya kya woh wapas aaye? Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par." Take a look below:

Rhiti Tiwari's journey in Bigg Boss 20 house

Rhiti's journey in the house has also made headlines following her clashes with fellow contestants, including Uditi Singh. Salman Khan also called her performance in the diss battle task the "worst diss ever" in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

About Rhiti Tiwari's Bigg Boss 20 mid-week exit

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, housemates Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were given a special "vardaan" that allowed them to take away the lifeline of one contestant. They chose Rhiti Tiwari, who had already lost her first life in the game. Following their decision, Rhiti was asked to leave the show midway through her journey.

With the latest promo, it remains to be seen whether Rhiti will actually return to the Bigg Boss 20 house or if the host Salman Khan is teasing another twist for the contestants.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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