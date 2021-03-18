Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Marjaneya Song OUT: Rubina Dilaik seeks Abhinav Shukla's attention in Neha Kakkar's latest song. Watch video

Marjaneya song: The much-awaited Neha Kakkar's song featuring Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla is finally out! The peppy music, Punjabi lyrics, colourful outfits, and couple's chemistry will definitely make a place in the heart of the fans and hit millions of views. The announcement of the song's release was shared by both the singer and 'Shakti' actress on their Instagram story where they asked their fans to swipe up and watch the video. The music of the same has been given by Rajat Nagpal and it has been penned down by Babbu. The video begins with Rubina seeking Abhinav's attention through various tactics and how in the end he makes her happy.

The excitement was on for quite a few days and just yesterday they shared new posters leaving fans super excited for the same. Not only this, but the TV actress while sharing the news of the song's release wrote, "Can’t be more Happy, for its you @nehakakkar ....Can’t be more grateful, for its you @ashukla09 #marjaneya OUT NOW ..... And can’t be MORE PROUD , for its you my “Army of Fans “ ....... I Love You."

Have a look at the same here:

Watch the full Marjaneya song here:

Fans of the couple were intrigued by their track after the release of Tony Kakkar's latest song 'Tera Suit' featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Not only this, but there were many who were versed about the fact that Neha and Rubina are good friends and therefore it was natural for everyone to wait for the onscreen magic by the two ladies.

Watch the full 'Tera Suit' song here:

Rubina even gave a shout-out to Jasmin and Aly's song as she along with her husband Abhinav recreated the same and shared their video on Instagram. Alongside she wrote, "Loving it #terasuit @tonykakkar @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661."

Rubina's fans are also interested to know whether or not she is returning to her popular show 'Shakti Astitv Ke Ehsas Ki' as her latest Instagram posts hint the same!

Apart from Marjaneya, Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen in a music video opposite Paras Chhabra.

