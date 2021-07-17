Dharmendra tears up as he remembers Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 12

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the 'Tragedy King', is no longer with us, but his memories will always be alive in our hearts. His demise was a hard goodbye for many in the industry, actor Dharmendra is one of them. He says he has not yet recovered from the shock of Kumar's death. Dharmendra will soon be seen as a guest on Indian Idol 12 and remembering the late actor on the singing reality show. In a new promo of the upcoming episode of the show, Dharmendra is seen very emotional as he remembers Dilip Sahab.

In the episode, the contestants will be seen paying a tribute to Dilip Kumar. Listening to them Dharmendra couldn't help but tear up.

"We have not recovered from the shock yet. I have not recovered. This was my life. His was the first film I watched in my life and after watching it I felt so much love that I decided I want the same. So I go into the industry. I also met him as soon as I came. I started getting that love too. Lots of love. I can't tell he was not only a great actor but a great human being too," an emotional Dharmendra said.

He further says, "Even today I say, there are many great artists, but I do not see anyone more than Dilip sahab. I just pay my tributes, may he be blessed with heaven and may almighty give strength to Saira (Banu). "

Dharmendra had also taken to social media to mourn and pay an emotional tribute to late legend Dilip Kumar post his death. He also recited a Hindi poem that talks about how Dilip Kumar continues to be an inspiration for aspiring actors.

"Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi (friends, Dilip sahab's demise has made all of us emotional. He was a supreme artiste and a good soul. This is a tribute. He left us but his memory will never leave us)," shared an emotional Dharmendra on Instagram.