DD viewership increases by 40,000 per cent, all thanks to the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat

Ever since Doordarshan (DD) decided to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, the channel is enjoying massive viewership. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), DD has now become the most watched channel in India. The BARC said that due to these programs, the viewership of Doordarshan in the evening and morning bands has increased by about 40,000 per cent.

Starting with the Hindu mythology series Ramayan, DD has got back other classics like Mahabharat, Shaktiman and Buniyaad to serve the audiences during the three-week lockdown. Most of these were produced when DD monopolised TV broadcasting in the country.

BARC attributed the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat for DD's emergence to the top, while the other programmes also helped improve its position in select time slots.

Last week, DD National became the most-watched channel across India. Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati took to Twitter to thank the viewers. He wrote, "A Big Thank You to all the viewers of Doordarshan - per @BARCIndia the most viewed channel during week 13 is @DDNational across India. With your support Public Broadcaster has helped India Stay Home, Stay Safe as we fight back #COVID-19 pandemic."

A Big Thank You to all the viewers of Doordarshan - per @BARCIndia the most viewed channel during week 13 is @DDNational across India. With your support Public Broadcaster has helped India Stay Home, Stay Safe as we fight back #COVID-19 pandemic. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 9, 2020

Ramayan and Mahabharat re-telecast started from March 28 on DD National and DD Bharati, respectively. The two mythological shows were followed by the re-runs of DD classics like Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Alif Laila and The Jungle Book.

