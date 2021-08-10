Bigg Boss OTT: Twitter is divided after Pratik Sehajpal's ugly fights with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSSFEEDS Twitter is divided after Pratik Sehajpal's ugly fights with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal

It has just been a day that Bigg Boss OTT has started streaming and the attention is already on the contestants. Ace Of Space finalist Pratik Sehajpal had already grabbed the eyeballs on the premiere night for his 'not so decent' behaviour with a couple of contestants. He has taken the attitude to the BB house as well. Within the first two days itself, Pratik has fought with Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty over house duties and food. After an ugly spat with Divya, Shamita is seen in a heated conversation with Pratik where she tells him 'You are not very well-behaved.'

Pratik had already declared that until the duties are assigned, he will be making his own food and do his own chores. While the other housemates were not in favour of the same due to limited ration, Pratik was adamant.

The fight has left Bigg Boss fans divided. While many support Pratik and his strategies to entertain the viewers, others believe that he is just picking up fights to stay in the buzz. One Twitter user said, "#PratikSehajpal in Bigg Boss OTT is like that girl in every class who thinks her life is a movie, Like everything prateek is doing he thinks he's making a clip of his BBOTT journey video in finals.. #BiggBossOTT" Another said, "What is this #PratikSehajpal nonsense! Too fake and attention seeker & make him remix of gayan shukla n asim!"

A Twitter user stated, "I Don't thik Shamita is doing overacting... Just she has a negative perception for Pratik that's why she is supporting Divya otherwise her behaviour with everyone is quite good."

On the other hand, fans also slammed Divya for her fights. One BB fan said, "#DivyaAgarwal is so so arrogant n overconfident...she is behaving like she already a winner...settle ur personal grudges outside Bigg Boss house..

Though m not a Prateek fan but still she is overdoing it..."

After the premiere night, Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kashmera Shah had also expressed her dislike for Pratik Sehajpal's behaviour. She tweeted, "Thank you @karanjohar for telling this rude #pratik to bring his tone and volume down a bit He looks like #Rebelwithoutacause. Hope he does something in the house that is entertaining even if it is fights that he picks or romance."

On a related note, on the premiere night of BB OTT, Pratik said, "I was in a relationship with Pavitra but it ended because we both are very aggressive and then it got toxic." Reacting to the same, Pavitra told TOI, "I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them."

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week series that will air on Voot before the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.