Bigg Boss OTT Sept 9 LIVE: Contestants will now play individually, buzzer to change connections removed

Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Live now

Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2021 19:49 IST
Image Source : VOOT

Bigg Boss OTT Sept 9 LIVE

'Bigg Boss OTT' till now was all about the game of connections but finally all connections in the house are dissolved and now it's time for the contestants to play solo. Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy. The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment.

All contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Sept 9 LIVE

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Divya, Moose, Shamita, Neha and Pratik are nomited.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Except Nishant and Raqesh, all other contestants are nominated for this week. 

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come into the confession room, one at a time, and give the names of two contestant that they want to nominate.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    All connections in the house are dissolved and now it's time for the contestants to play solo. Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy. The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss dissolved all the connections today and every contestant is now free to play their own game.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    There were some major changes witnessed in the house. While the contestants were inside the house, the lights went off and out of nowhere and a few people covered in PPE kit entered the house to pick up the 'Buzzer.' 

    The buzzer was used to change connection.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Raqesh accused Shamita of demeaning his thoughts.

  • Sep 07, 2021 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The morning in Bigg Boss OTT house started on a steamy note for connection Raqesh and Shamita.  

    Raqesh tells Shamita that he feels he has won the trust of Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhatt.

     

