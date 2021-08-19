Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHABHASIN Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin features on Times Square Billboard after her song 'Oot Patangi' rules music charts

Bigg Boss OTT fans got a surprise when they came to know about singer Neha Bhasin's participation in the reality show. Known for her number of Punjabi folk songs, Neha is these days entertaining everyone with her stint inside the house. However, she is unaware about the fact that she has become the artist of the month on a music platform for her song 'Oot Patangi.' Not only this but her picture has even been adorned on the prestigious Times Square Billboard. The information about the same was shared on her official Instagram handle by her team. As soon as the post was shared, it grabbed the attention of her fans who started pouring in congratulations in the comments section.

Alongside Neha's photo on the Times Square Billboard, the post was captioned, "As I started my career I always wanted to see myself out there, not only making my music known but also my country proud and this is it. The moment I and my fans were waiting for. An overwhelming feeling yet emotional. I might not be able to witness this but I’m glad that my fans are out there engulfing this feeling of pride. Dreams do come true if you work hard for it! This wouldn’t have been possible without your love and support. This goes to you all. Thank you so much - Love Neha."

The 38-year-old, who has never seen an episode of Salman Khan's show became the first confirmed contestant of the show which is being hosted by Karan Johar. She told IANS, "I have never watched a single episode though I have seen a lot of clips on Instagram in the past one year. Being a singer I did not see the connect at that point.

Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it. I think that makes a huge difference when you talk to the people who are making a show...that caught me thinking."

She is currently playing the game with singer Milind Gaba as her partner on the show which streams on Voot Select.

