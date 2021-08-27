Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal speaks up about Karan Johar’s allegations, says 'Why won’t I shout'

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Divya speaks up about Karan Johar

After Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan's shocking eviction, Divya Agarwal is finding it hard to survive in the Bigg Boss OTT house. While she has been getting targeted every now and then by the contestants as well as the host Karan Johar, she has also lost her connection in the show which is probably going to cost her. Divya cried her heart out after Zeeshan's exit and revealed that she has become very vulnerable. During her conversation with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal also reacted to host Karan Johar's allegations against her and questioned why she shouldn't raise her voice when she is being accused of things she has not done.

Divya Agarwal can be seen saying that she won't change even if Karan Johar criticise him. She says KJo said a few things about her which were not true and he doesn't have the right to just say anything and everything about her. She said, "Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli h aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha h. Fr m kyu na chillaoon kyu na bolu, kaun kya bigad lega."

She added, "I am an artist and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else. Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain. Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (You consider yourself as the kind of Bollywood, so you know the impact that your statements. How can you put allegations and make huge statements about me)."

Divya Agarwal had also broken down in front of Raqesh after Zeeshan's eviction. She was very upset that Zeeshan was the only one supporting her in the house and he is also asked to leave. She said, "Why this happens with me? Why am I alone? Mujhe samajh nahi aata kyu mujhse koi baat nahi karna chahta. Why every time I am left alone?"

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared a cryptic post amid all the flak he has been facing for his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. Fans have been calling him biased and unfair. KJo took to social media and wrote, "Koi guzar gaya... phir aapne afsos wala button daba diya... wahi 'life is too short' wali baat hazarvi baar dohrane lage...Gile shikve mitaane ka zikr bhi hua... Phir achanak aapne apne bare mein b**ching suni aur aapne bhi wahi kiya! B**ching! Wah! Janab log guzar jaate hai.... roz... par hum kaunsa zinda hai?"

In the first Sunday Ka Vaar, KJo had bashed Divya Agarwal and lashed out on Zeeshan Khan in the second. This had left netizens angry with him for targeting Divya and Zeeshan and protecting Shamita Shetty.

This is the first time Karan is hosting a season of 'Bigg Boss', which streams on Voot. Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' and will be hosted by Salman Khan.