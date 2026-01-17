Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale: Date, time, finalists and voting rules Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is set for a grand finale. Here’s the finalists list, finale date and time, OTT streaming details and complete voting rules.

The last regular episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 was aired last night, before the start of the weekend, where the highly awaited finale will be aired with host Kichcha Sudeep taking over. Friday episode was an emotional build-up towards the finale episode and it directly joined where the previous episode had left off. The episode began with the contestants undertaking the 'let bygones be bygones' task.

The episode soon went back to its theme of 'fulfilment,' with Bigg Boss satisfying all those wishes, although with a twist typical of Bigg Boss. Now, before the finale, let's have a look at Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 finalists and streaming details.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finalists

After Dhurvanth was eliminated in the mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Kannada 12, the top 6 contestants of the show have been announced in the latest episode of the show. A look at contestants who have made it to the final race of the show:

Gilli Nata

Ashwini

Rakshitha

Kavya

Dhanush

Mutant Raghu

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale date and time

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is to conclude its run with a grand finale episode that will be aired on Sunday (January 18). The final episode is to be aired at 6 pm on Colors Kannada Channel.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale on OTT

OTT audiences can watch the full episode on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 voting details

Voting lines are open until Sunday, January 18, 12:00 PM. This means that voting lines will close 6 hours before the finale episode will be on air. You can login to Jio Hotstar app to vote for your favourite contestant.

However, it is significant to note that each account is allowed to cast 99 votes. Out of the six people, 99 votes can be cast for one contestant. Or, you can cast a little vote for all the contestants. Once a vote is cast, it cannot be withdrawn. Therefore, attention should be paid to that.

