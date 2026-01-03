Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Sandra eliminated after ticket to finale task, contestant faints amid chaos Social media went abuzz shortly after Bigg Boss Tamil 9's live telecast. While some fans commended Parvathy and Kamarudin on their clever gameplay, others found the elimination to be unfair.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house became tense and emotional as Sandra was evicted from the reality TV show after the Ticket to Finale task on Tuesday night. The result, jointly decided by contestants Parvathy Arun and Kamarudin, left social media users shocked and disturbed on various social media platforms.

During the ticket to finale task, Sandra, known for her blunt playing style and performances this season, found herself at the receiving end of a planned move by Parvathy and Kamarudin. After numerous confrontations and deals, Parvathy and Kamarudin decided to knock Sandra out of the competition, thus evict her from the house.

Social media reaction

Social media went abuzz shortly after the live telecast as audience members expressed varied reactions on the social media platform. While some fans commended Parvathy and Kamarudin on their clever gameplay, others found the elimination to be unfair, given the popularity and connection Sandra had formed with the fans. Popular hashtags on the telecast encompassed the reactions to Sandra’s elimination as ‘Unexpected’ and ‘Controversial.’

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 witnesses high voltage drama

After Sandra’s eviction, there was a marked shift in the dynamics between the contestants. The housemates could be heard discussing the challenges and difficulties involved in voting and the pressure of performing as they approach the finale. Some contestants took time to reflect on the nature of the task that involved both physical and mental strength.

When is Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finale?

The final episodes have almost arrived, so it’s no surprise that there has never been such a close fight in the race. Launched on October 5, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 is being aired on Star Vijay. The fans of the show can watch the episodes on the JioHotstar channel. The finale is expected to take place on January 11.

