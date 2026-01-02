Shark Tank India Season 5: Premiere date, judges, where to watch, what's new this season Shark Tank India Season 5 is set to premiere on January 5, 2026. Here’s the complete judges list, new Sharks, format details and where to watch the show.

New Delhi:

Shark Tank India is all set to return to Sony TV with its new season. Season 5's promos have already been released, showcasing several business professionals presenting their ideas to the judges. For the unversed, the first season of the show premiered in 2021, where more than 700 new deals were finalised.

Now, as the fifth season of Shark Tank India is about to begin, six new judges and new ideas will be featured on the show. Let's find out who these Sharks are and when the show hits OTT and TV.

Shark Tank India Season 5 premiere date, time and channel

India's most popular business reality show, Shark Tank India, is all set to create a buzz in the startup ecosystem once again. Shark Tank India 5 will premiere on January 5, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television at 10 PM. You can also watch the show on the SonyLIV app at the same time.

Shark Tank India Season 5 format explained

The show's format will remain the same. After several rounds, selected startups will get a chance to pitch their ideas to the Sharks. The fifth season will also feature returning judges Anupam Mittal, Viraj Bahl, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain, Ritesh Agarwal, Piyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Vineeta Singh. These are the six new judges of the show.

New judges joining Shark Tank India 5 this season

This season, the show has also introduced new judges, whose names are Shelly Mehrotra (CEO, Fixderma India), Hardik Kothia (Founder and Managing Director of Reason Solar), Mohit Yadav (Co-founder of Minimalist), Varun Alagh (CEO and Co-founder of Honasa Consumer Limited), Kanika Tekriwal (Founder of JetSetGo Aviation) and Pratham Mittal (Founder of Masters' Union and Tetra).

Deets about Shark Tank India Season 5 judges

Anupam Mittal is the founder and director of Shaadi.com. He has been associated with the show since the first season.

Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Aman Gupta has been appearing on this show since the first season. He is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. His company is a leader in headphones and audio products.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and has a family business in the pharma sector.

Piyush Bansal is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart and is considered to have revolutionised the eyewear industry. In the show, Piyush focuses on technology-based businesses.

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and Group CEO of OYO, a company he started at the age of just 19, which is now a global hospitality chain.

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and has been associated with the show since Season 4.

Viraj Bahl, founder and MD of Veeba Consumer Products. He specialises in food products and has been associated with the show since Season 4.

Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. He has been associated with the show since Season 2.

The first name among the new sharks is Varun Alagh, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and other brands. He is the husband of Ghazal Alagh.

Mohit Yadav is the co-founder of the Minimalist skincare brand. While his net worth is not publicly available, the company was acquired by Hindustan Unilever for Rs 2,955 crore in 2025, in which Mohit received a significant amount.

Shaili Mehrotra is the CEO of Fixderma India.

Hardik Kothia is the founder of ReNew Solar, a successful company in the renewable energy sector. According to The Economic Times, he is one of India's youngest billionaires, with a net worth of Rs 3,970 crore.

Kanika Tekriwal, founder of JetSetGo Aviation, runs India's leading private jet marketplace.

Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters' Union and Tetr College of Business, introduced innovative approaches to the education sector.

