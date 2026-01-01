TV Thursday: Arun Govil to Dipika Chikhlia, Ramayan actors who went on to become MPs Several Ramayan actors from the renowned serial entered politics and became Members of Parliament, a phenomenon reserved solely in the world of epics on screen in India.

Ramayan, the mythological show by Ramanand Sagar in 1987-88, was more than a TV success; it made a lasting impact on popular culture and public life. Many actors from the renowned serial entered politics and became Members of Parliament, a phenomenon reserved solely in the world of epics on screen in India.

Let's have a look at Ramayana actors who became MPs.

Arun Govil - Lord Ram

Arun Govil, who became the face of the character of Lord Rama, joined active politics much later, after the successful running of the TV series. In the year 2024, he won the election to the Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, from Meerut, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bharitya Janata Party, or the BJP. Govil's political campaign got mileage from his known face, although Govil clarified that the aim of his politics lies in the field of governance and development, and not television-related activities at all.

Dipika Chikhlia - Goddess Sita

Dipika Chikhlia Verma was remembered as Sita and was also a Member of Parliament. She was elected from Vadodara in 1991 as a BJP member. Although she had a short career in politics, her induction into Parliament indicates the extent to which the characters in this television series had struck a chord in viewers' hearts in early 1990s.

Dara Singh - Lord Hanuman

The late Dara Singh, a popular actor who portrayed Hanuman, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003. He was a legendary wrestler and actor, and his nomination was an appreciation for his contributions towards sports and entertainment. Singh’s membership in Parliament marked a significant aspect of representation of cultural and sports personalities within national decision-making frameworks.

Arvind Trivedi - Ravan

Arvind Trivedi is well known for his outstanding performance in the role of Ravan but also a politician. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha in Gujarat in 1991 as a BJP nominee. Arvind Trivedi also served in a series of cultural positions such as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

