Jiyaa Shankar shuts down 'false' wedding rumours with Abhishek Malhan, posts cosy pic with mystery man Jiyaa Shankar has dismissed fresh rumours linking her to influencer Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. She also posted a loved-up photo with a mystery man.

New Delhi:

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jiyaa Shankar, has once again found herself dealing with relationship buzz. Like every time, she has chosen to address it in her own way.

The actress has finally reacted to her wedding rumours with Abhishek Malhan, famously known as Fukra Insaan.

Jiyaa Shankar dismisses wedding rumours

After recent reports claimed that she was set to marry influencer Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan, Jiyaa was quick to make it clear that the claims were far from the truth. The rumours gained traction online over the past few days and eventually became loud enough for the actor to respond publicly.

Instead of releasing a formal clarification, Jiyaa turned to Instagram and shared a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, who was seen gently kissing her on the forehead. Atop the photo, she penned, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!", with a red heart emoji. Many read it as her subtle way of shutting down the speculation linking her to Malhan.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIYAA SHANKAR)Jiyaa Shankar

The chatter reportedly emerged after an entertainment page, Telly Khazana, posted a claim that read, “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic).”

Jiyaa Shankar has previously slammed relationship rumours with Malhan

This isn’t the first time Jiyaa has had to publicly distance herself from such rumours. Last year, she issued a strongly worded statement clarifying her equation with Abhishek Malhan and calling out the online narratives around them.

“Saying this for one last time to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, & even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works (sic),” she wrote at the time.

Expressing her frustration further, the actor spoke about the personal impact of the gossip, adding, “I always assumed them making this sort of stuff for views, or I’ve no idea if someone pays for this s**, but if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character & family, then hear it, panda gang, I'm self-made, loud & proud. I’m because of me and not because of anyone else. Way above these cheap stunts! So stay in your lane & keep my mother’s & my name out of your filthy mouths (sic).”

Jiyaa Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were first linked during Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their friendly bond caught viewers’ attention. Their later collaboration in a music video only added to the speculation, which the actor has repeatedly and firmly denied.

Also read: Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra go on Ranthambore safari with families ahead of engagement ceremony | Watch