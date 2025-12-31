Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra go on Ranthambore safari with families ahead of engagement ceremony | Watch Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig, along with their families, were recently spotted enjoying a jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park ahead of their engagement ceremony. Families of the couple have arrived at the venue ahead of the intimate event.

New Delhi:

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has taken the next big leap in life. On Tuesday, sources confirmed to India TV that the 25-year-old is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig.

A day after their engagement news went viral, both families were photographed at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, along with the newly-engaged Raihan and Aviva. A ceremony is slated to take place for the couple.

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig visit Ranthambore National Park

In a major update from Ranthambore, members of the Gandhi family were clicked at the famed Ranthambore National Park ahead of a family celebration. Raihan Vadra and his fiancée Aviva Baig enjoyed a jungle safari in Zone 4 of the park, where they witnessed a delightful sight - the playful antics of tigress Riddhi’s female cubs, numbered 2504, 2505 and 2506.

The Vadras and the Baigs were seen keenly watching the cubs as they played in their natural habitat.

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig's engagement ceremony is to take place soon

Preparations are underway for the engagement ceremony of Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig, scheduled to take place at Hotel Sher Bagh in Ranthambore. Several well-known personalities are expected to attend the intimate event.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra arrived by road at Hotel Sher Bagh, where arrangements for the engagement ceremony are currently in progress.

The safari took place on December 30 during the park’s second shift, just a day ahead of the engagement ceremony, adding a special touch to the family’s Ranthambore visit.

For the unversed, Raihan and Aviva are artistically inclined and bonded over their shared love for photography. According to her Instagram bio, Aviva is also a producer.

