Aviva Baig gets engaged to Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra: Here's what she posted with him two days ago Aviva Baig is engaged to Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra. Aviva shared a romantic photo with her partner just two days ago.

New Delhi:

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is reportedly engaged to his longtime partner Aviva Baig. Sources told India TV that the couple, who have been together for seven years, recently exchanged rings.

While the couple is yet to post official photos from their engagement, Aviva, two days ago, posted a romantic photo with Raihan.

Also read: Who is Aviva Baig? All about the fiancee of Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra

Aviva Baig shared a photo with Raihan Vadra two days back

Aviva Baig, who has 11 thousand followers on Instagram, mostly shares photos of herself and her travel diaries. Interestingly, two days back, she dropped a photo with Raihan Vadra, twinning in black. In the picture, which seemed to be from an after-party, Raihan is holding his fiancée from behind. It is yet to be confirmed whether the pictures are from the engagement.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVIVA BAIG)Aviva Baig is engaged to Raihan Vadra

Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra: All about their engagement

Raihan Vadra reportedly proposed to Aviva Baig after dating her for nearly seven years, and she happily accepted. Both families were present at the engagement and have given their consent. Aviva and her family are based in Delhi.

Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra engaged: All you need to know about the couple

Aviva Baig has a great academic and creative record. She completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School before studying Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University.

Her Instagram description says that she is a photographer and producer by profession.

As for Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra, he studied at The Doon School in Dehradun - an institution that had Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as its students. He later pursued his higher education in politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. Unlike his family, Raihan has strayed away from politics. He has been a visual artist and photographer since the age of ten, and his work spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography.

Also read: Aviva Baig engaged to Raihan Vadra: 10 stunning photos that offer a peek into her personal life