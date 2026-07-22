Bigg Boss 20 makers unveil 'eye-conic' logo of Salman Khan's show; X users react

New Delhi:

The countdown to Colors TV's hit reality show, Bigg Boss, has begun. The show is all set to return with its milestone 20th season. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the makers have unveiled a brand-new version of the iconic "eye" logo, marking the first official announcement of the upcoming season.

The refreshed design celebrates the show's two-decade journey while introducing a new visual identity. Bigg Boss 20 will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV. As per reports, the new season is expected to premiere in September 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Bigg Boss 20 makers unveil 'eye-conic' logo of Salman Khan's show

Sharing the announcement, JioHotstar on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one. #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!" Take a look below:

X users react to Bigg Boss 20 logo

As soon as the makers unveiled the new logo, social media users flooded X with excited reactions. One user wrote, "Super excited." Another added, "Can't wait for #BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan." Another post read, "Wow, what a look for the eye. Can't wait for #BiggBoss20."

Bigg Boss makers announce biggest-ever multi-language rollout

Earlier this week, the makers announced that Bigg Boss will have its biggest-ever multi-language rollout, with editions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla. Notably, all six versions will be launched during the same season. The new season of Bigg Boss will stream on JioHotstar and air across the JioStar television network.

Actors like Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal will return to host their respective language editions. This year, former India captain Sourav Ganguly also joined the franchise as he will be hosting the Bangla version.

Who won the previous season of Bigg Boss Hindi?

The 19th season of Bigg Boss Hindi premiered on August 24, 2025, with its grand finale held on December 7, 2025. The season was won by Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who took home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He defeated fellow finalists Farrhana Bhatt, who finished as the first runner-up, and comedian Pranit More.

Also Read: Salman Khan to Sourav Ganguly, Bigg Boss announces biggest-ever multi-language rollout