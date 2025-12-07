Bigg Boss 19 grand finale tonight: Telecast time, voting deadline and top 5 finalists Bigg Boss 19’s grand finale airs tonight at 9 PM on both TV and OTT. Voting lines close at 10 AM, and the top 5 finalists await the final verdict.

Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 19 will go off air on December 7 with the announcement of the winner. The show ran for approximately three and a half months, and now it will finally have its winner. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal are the top 5 contestants of this season.

Whoever receives the most votes from the public will become the winner of the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand finale. If you are also waiting for the grand finale, then know that the makers have made a slight change in the timing of the finale episode.

Bigg Boss 19 finale timing

Bigg Boss airs on TV as well as on the OTT app Jio Hotstar. Throughout the season, we saw the show telecast on the Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM, while on Jio Hotstar it aired at 9 PM. However, this will not be the case on the day of the finale. The makers have changed the timing of the finale. The grand finale is on Sunday, December 7. On that day, whether it's TV or OTT, the show will be telecast at 9 PM on both platforms.

This means there is no change in the OTT timing. Only the finale episode on TV has been moved from 10:30 PM to 9 PM, an hour and a half earlier.

Bigg Boss 19 voting deadline

The voting lines are currently open. Fans can vote for their favourite contestant to make them the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Voting lines will close on Sunday morning at 10 AM.

How many contestants participated in Bigg Boss 19?

The show started on August 24 with 16 contestants. Later, two wild-card contestants also entered. In total, 18 contestants were part of this house. Now only five contestants remain out of the original 18: Gaurav, Amaal, Farrhana, Pranit and Tanya. It remains to be seen which of these five will win the show's title.

The other contestants who were part of the show but have already been eliminated are: Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Basheer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Shahbaz Badesha (wild card) and Malti Chah (wild card).

