Bigg Boss 19, September 9 episode HIGHLIGHTS: Intense nomination task leaves 4 contestants in danger In the September 9 episode of Bigg Boss 19, the nomination challenge sparked fresh drama. Four contestants are now in danger following the task.

New Delhi:

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as contestants faced the 19-minute nomination challenge.

Earlier, the task saw contestants divided into pairs, with boys honking scooters outside and girls buzzing the makeup station inside to create maximum distraction.

This led to some shocking outcomes as Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were directly nominated after Abhishek Bajaj attempted to play around a loophole, while Kunickaa Sadanand’s harsh comments left Tanya Mittal in tears, making her reveal a vulnerable moment from her past when she had contemplated suicide.

Nomination task continues

In tonight’s episode (September 9), the remaining housemates picked up from where the task left off.

Mridul and Natalia’s turn: The next pair to perform was Mridul and Natalia. Abhishek tried to distract Natalia while Farrahaa Bhat targeted Mridul. The task turned controversial when Mridul suffered an injury, and many felt Natalia failed to support him at the crucial moment, which led to whispers of unfairness inside the house.

Zeeshaan and Neelam face the pressure: The following pair, Zeeshaan Quadri and Neelam Giri, came under fire as housemates, including Kunickaa, Tanya, Gaurav, Farhaana, and Amaal, joined forces to throw them off balance. The intensity of the task showcased just how fragile alliances are becoming inside the house.

Kunickaa and Amaal's turn: The last pair to participate in the nomination task was Kunickaa and Amaal. Tanya Mittal and Neelam confronted Kunickaa, while Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaaz, and Natalia distracted Amaal. Neelam also said, "You are our role model, and you shouldn't have spoken to Tanya like that."

Gaurav Khanna confronted Kunickaa, saying he used to see her as a mother figure but didn’t like the way she talked to Tanya. He added that she shows no guilt for her actions and is even smiling. He warned, "I’m already in your bad books, but don’t let yourself end up in the bad books of the entire country."

Natalia and Mridul record the lowest time; Join Nagma and Awez in the danger zone

After which Bigg Boss revealed the results of the nomination task as follows:

Abhishek and Ashnoor – 23 minutes 30 seconds

Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt – 20 minutes 48 seconds

Gaurav and Tanya – 20 minutes 25 seconds

Natalia and Mridul – 14 minutes 07 seconds

Zeeshan and Neelam – 23 minutes 40 seconds

Amaal and Kunickaa – 22 minutes 59 seconds

The pair farthest from the target duration of 19 minutes was Natalia and Mridul. The contestants nominated for this week are Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Natalia, and Mridul. The voting lines are open till Friday, September 12, 10 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha age, family, career and connection with Shehnaaz Gill