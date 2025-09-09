Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha age, family, career and connection with Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered Bigg Boss 19 as the first wildcard. Here’s a look at his age, career highlights and family life.

New Delhi:

Shehnaaz Gil's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, also known as Shehbaz, has made his entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first wildcard contestant. The Punjabi celebrity, who was first introduced to the audience as the brother of singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill, has slowly made his mark through reality shows, music videos and social media.

Now his journey has taken a major turn with his appearance on Bigg Boss 19. Let's have a look at his family and career.

Shehbaz Badesha's age

Born on 19 May 1991 in Amritsar, Punjab, Shehbaz is a 34-year-old who grew up in a Sikh family. Shehnaaz Gill's success in music and television was his first ladder to social media attention. His innate ease in front of the camera and his candid personality helped him connect with the audience as soon as he made his debut on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Shehbaz Badesha's career

Shehbaz Badesha's warm conversations and vivacious nature made him instantly memorable to the audience. Next, he starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2020), which gave him a chance to showcase himself as more than just Shehnaaz's brother.

Over the past few years, Shehbaaz has strengthened his online presence, especially on Instagram and YouTube. The influencer majorly covers fitness, bikes and car-based topics on YT. Shehbaaz's most significant professional move to date is his participation in Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on 24 August 2025.

Shehbaz Badesha's family

Shehbaz Badesha is the younger brother of Shehnaaz Gill, who was not only the runner-up for Bigg Boss 13 but also acted in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His parents, Santokh Singh Sukh and Parminder Kaur Gill, still live in Punjab, while the two siblings live in Mumbai now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Why Tanya Mittal wanted to commit suicide at the age of 19?