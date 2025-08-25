Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik: Award-winning composer to last participant to enter Salman Khan's show Singer and composer Amaal Mallik was the last contestant to enter Bigg Boss 19. He called Salman Khan his mentor and guide before entering the BB house.

New Delhi:

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19 was the last one to enter the BB house. Singer and composer Amaal Mallik, the elder son of Daboo Malik, Jyothi Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik, was the last one to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house on the premiere night.

For the unversed, Amaal Mallik is known for his work in films like 'Kabir Singh', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Airlift'. He also won the Filmfare award for the Best Music Album for 'Kabir Singh' in 2019.

Early life and career

Amaal was born on June 16, 1990, in Maharashtra. He studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and completed his bachelor's degree from NM College in Mumbai. It is significant to note that his younger brother Armaan Malik is also a renowned singer and has delivered several hit songs.

Amaal Mallik spoke about his bond with Salman

The singer and composer performed two of his hit songs and then called host Salman Khan his true mentor. For the unversed, Amaal started his musical career with Salman Khan's Jai Ho. 'When I started my career on the big screens, it was with you and now I am on the small screen, it is again with you. So I think you are the true mentor and guide,' Amaal said on Bigg Boss 19 premiere.

When asked about what habit of his can irritate the other contestants, Amaal said that he has a bad habit of snoring very loudly, which can frustrate the other housemates in Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19: Where to watch?

For those who are wondering when and where they can watch the Bigg Boss 19, it will be available to stream on the JioHotstar platform from 9 pm. However, the BB 19 premiere episode will air on TV at 10.30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 premiere: Contestants, start time, voting, and more