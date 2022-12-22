Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents are concerned after MC Stan's threat; write to makers

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Shalin Bhanot and Mc Stan's fight

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s parents have issued a statement condemning MC Stan’s open threat to the actor. In one of the recent episodes, Stan, who is the new captain of the house, got into a war of words with Shalin after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for eviction. Shalin’s parents mentioned that they are 'worried' for the safety of their son and family. Taking to social media, Shalin's parents urged all Bigg Boss 16 contestants to keep the competition 'healthy and safe' as it is for 'entertainment and not death threats'.

The letter shared on Instagram, reads "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok?"

“It’s a reality show but at the end of the day, it’s for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There’s nothing beyond our son’s happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin ke Mummy aur Papa." the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot got into an ugty fight. It all started after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for eviction which left her and the actor disappointed. Following this, Shalin and Stan hurled abuses at each other.

In a video that went viral on social media, Stan was seen threatening Shalin. He said, "Mere fans log dekh rahe hai. Tereko dikhaeinge. Gayab hai tu. Galti se dikh bahar. Bombay mein rehna hai na? Uthate hai ghar se (My fans are watching this. They will show you. You will disappear. I’ll see you outside. You want to live in Mumbai? We will pick you up from your house)."

