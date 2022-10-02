Bigg Boss 16: Miss India Manya Singh opens up on her struggle, says 'was rejected due to dark complexion'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANYASINGH993 Manya Singh has entered Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan introduced the participants of the new season on Saturday's premiere episode and Manya made a splash with her confident entry on the show. Now, she will be locked up inside the house with the other housemates over the next 105 days. It will be interesting to see how the former pageant winner performs on the controversial reality show and whether or not she will be able to win over the hearts of the fans.

Manya Singh opens up on her struggles

In 2020, Manya Singh became the talk of the town after she was crowned the runner-up of the Femina Miss India title. Her victory was all the more special as she is the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver. On Bigg Boss 16, Salman quizzed her about her life after the pageant victory and Manya shared that despite winning the beauty title, work opportunities have been slim. "I only got one advertisement in two years after winning the Miss India title. It has been a difficult journey for me. My father still rides the auto-rickshaw," Manya said keeping a calm demeanor.

Manya Singh rejected for her dark complexion

On Bigg Boss 16 stage, Manya Singh shared that winning a pageant is not enough to make it big in the industry. She said that her journey has been full of challenges but she will persevere. When Salman Khan asked why she has not been getting more work, Manya shared that it may be because of her dark skin complexion. "Most of the offers did not materialise because of my dark skin tone. People used to say that winning a pageant is not enough."

Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Manya Singh did a catwalk with Salman Khan. Later, the Bollywood superstar walked her to the house amid applause from the audience.

