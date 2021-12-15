Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena Bhattacharjee at loggerheads with Nishant Bhat

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was irked when she got to know that Nishant Bhat had spoken behind her back from Tejasswi Prakash. She came to him and told him that he should have told it to her on her face if he had a problem with her. They were just about to get into a physical fight. The fight got really ugly where the housemates were seen controlling both of them. Umar intervened and tried controlling Nishant and Rashami was seen calming Devoleena and trying to pacify her.

Devoleena also got into an argument with Abhijit Bichukale. In a conversation, Abhijit referred to someone and said, “Woh acchi maa ke ladke hain.” Devoleena didn’t like it and told him that sab baccke acchi maa ke ladke hi hote hain. Abhijit told him that Rashami called him naajayaz aulaad. Their argument reached high and Devoleena told him to mind his words.

In today's episode we also saw Tejasswi and Karan getting into an argument after she saw Karan talking to Shamita Shetty. Shamita told him that Teja is very insecure. Tejasswi came and asked if they were talking about her. Shamita told them she can’t talk in the presence of Tejasswi and left. This infuriated Tejasswi and she questioned Karan.

Later, the duo was seen reconciling. In the wake to get the second finalist, The Ticket to Finale task began in the house today in which the contestants had steal certain items from the museum. Rakhi Sawant was made the sanchalak of the task.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to get evicted?