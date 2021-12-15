Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to get evicted?

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some major twists. From contestants getting into heated arguments and fights during the Ticket To Finale task to surprise evictions. We already saw in the previous episode that the task for Ticket To Finale was cancelled. The task will choose the second finalist and many believe Umar Riaz can be the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant. But it will be confirmed later after the task is complete.

Meanwhile, there are chances of double evictions that can happen any time. According to sources and reports on social media, Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh may get evicted. The official announcement is yet to be made. Abhijit is already making headlines because of his comment in which he asked for a kiss from Devoleena.

During the given task contestants had to steal certain items from the museum. Abhijit did the same and told Devoleena that he has got many items while touching her cheek. He said, "I can do anything for you but want a kiss from you in return." Abhijit shouted and asked her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena said she will never kiss him.

The actress further warned him not to cross his lines and take advantage of her kindness.

He also threatened to burn down the house in the ticket to finale task. Abhijit was seen fighting and screaming at other housemates as things were not turning up as per his wish. He created a ruckus.

Now, how things turn out inside the house is to be seen and a lot will also depend on the task for Ticket To Finale.

