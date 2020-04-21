Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 14 to have auditions for commoners in May? Here's what we know

TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 was one of the biggest shows on the small screen this year. While actor Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy, contestants like Shehnaz gill, Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz won many hearts and became a popular face among the fans. Now that the makers are gearing up for the next season, it is said that the commoners are all set to return to the show. According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss 14 will open doors for common people along with big names from the industry and the auditions will begin in May.

The reports state that this year, the show will have a theme based on jungle and only 4-5 celebrities from the TV industry will mark their presence as contestants in the show. It was rumoured that Bigg Boss 14 will hit the floors by September this year but due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to say. Talking about the contestants, names like that of Karan Kundrra, Aalisha Panwar, and many others have already been doing the rounds on social media. Jasmin Bhasin, who appeared in BB13 twice as a guest, is also rumored to take part in the show.

However, during a recent LIVE session on Instagram, Jasmin rubbished the rumors and said that she cannot be diplomatic which is why she doesn't want to participate in Bigg Boss. She said, “Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.”

On the other hand, it is also said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might not return as the host of this popular reality show. While nothing confirmed has been said, it would definitely be a huge disappointment for fans if the superstar is not a part of the show. Many fans watch the show just because of Salman Khan.

