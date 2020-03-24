Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling chemistry in Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga breaks the internet

Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling chemistry in Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga

BiggBoss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called SidNaaz by their fans, have finally come together for the first time after the controversial reality show. The duo is seen in the just-released song called Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval and their mind-boggling chemistry has become the talk of the town. This is Sidharth's first music video and SidNaaz fans were eagerly waiting for the song to hit YouTube. Even before the release of the song, it ruled the trends like crazy.

In the love ballad by Darshan Raval, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond has done wonders again. In the song Bhula Dunga, the duo is seen showing heartbreak as they get separated. Within a few minutes of the release, the song earned more than 3 lakh views on YouTube. Reacting to the song, one Twitter wrote, "Can I just watch the song on repeat please? I don't wanna watch anything else now. The lyrics, the melody, the chemistry, it was all just perfect like our" Another said, "Sid and Sana looked so beautiful I cannot. Bollywood material. I was nervous but the chemistry is a killer."

Watch Bhula Dunga song here-

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame for their bond in reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a nickname SidNaaz. Their popularity has grown each day, even after Shehnaaz entered the house again for her next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif was supposed to find a groom for herself on the show but she confessed her love for Sidharth and came out alone.

On the other hand, Sidharth has not expressed his love for Shehnaaz publicly but the rumours suggest that the two are very much together. Their photos together outside the Bigg Boss house have also gone viral on the internet.

