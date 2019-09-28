Bigg Boss 13: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan recreate ‘Didi Tera Dewar’ scene inside the house. Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan recreate ‘Didi Tera Dewar’ scene inside Bigg Boss 13 house

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 to hit the small screens. The superstar has already shot for the premiere episode which will air on September 29th, Sunday. Before fans can watch the show on TV, pictures and videos from the grand night have already surfaced the internet. The channel on Saturday also released a promo video in which Madhuri Dixit can be seen entering the Bigg Boss house with host Salman Khan.

In the video shared, Salman takes Madhuri on a tour of the house and introduces her to the different areas. As they enter the kitchen, Madhuri calls it the ‘Politics Capital’ of the house. They also recreate the ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ scene from their 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. After it, they also dance to Salman’s most popular song ‘Aaj Ki Party Meri Taraf Se’. Watch the promo here-

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM!



Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

The promo clip is not from the Sunday’s premiere of Bigg Boss 13 but will be shown during the grand finale of Dance Deewane. The dance based reality show is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. The grand finale will also witness the presence of desi girl Priyanka Chopra and will air on Saturday.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 13, the confirmed contestants list of the show is also out. Contestants include Wajid, Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena, Abu Malik, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Anveshi Jain, Paras Chhabra and Ashwini Koul.

During the launch of the show, host Salman Khan revealed, “The first four weeks are gonna be ‘dhamaakedaar’. There’s a strategic shift in the format and that is the surprise. The viewers can expect to see two seasons packed in one.”

