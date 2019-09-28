Saturday, September 28, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Wajid, Rashmi Desai and 13 more celebs get locked

TV actors like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla to master music-composer Wajid’s names have been confirmed to get locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2019 13:41 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Wajid, Rashmi Desai and 13 more celebs get locked 

Salman Khan has already shot for the premiere of his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. After a lot of speculations, the final and confirmed contestants list of the much-awaited show is out. TV actors like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla to master music-composer Wajid’s names have been confirmed to get locked in the house. Earlier, it was said that 20 celebrities will become a part of the show, however, 15 contestants have got locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before the grand premiere of the show on September 29th, Sunday, have a look at the list of confirmed contestants here-

Wajid

Siddharth Shukla

Rashmi Desai

Devoleena

Abu Malik

India Tv - Abu Malik

Abu Malik

Aarti Singh

India Tv - Aarti Singh

Aarti Singh

Dalljiet Kaur

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Bagga

Koena Mitra

Mahira Sharma

Asim Riaz

Anveshi Jain

Paras Chhabra

Ashwini Koul

 

