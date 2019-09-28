Bigg Boss 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Wajid, Rashmi Desai and 13 more celebs get locked 

Salman Khan has already shot for the premiere of his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. After a lot of speculations, the final and confirmed contestants list of the much-awaited show is out. TV actors like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla to master music-composer Wajid’s names have been confirmed to get locked in the house. Earlier, it was said that 20 celebrities will become a part of the show, however, 15 contestants have got locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before the grand premiere of the show on September 29th, Sunday, have a look at the list of confirmed contestants here-
Wajid
New promo: Farah Khan and Neha Kakar introduces a male contestant. Any idea who he is? #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/NQDBMPYGYI— The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 27, 2019
Siddharth Shukla
Rashmi Desai
View this post on Instagram
#rashmidesai #bigboss #bb13 #bigboss13
Devoleena
Yeh hai sabki favourite bahurani par @BiggBoss ke ghar mein inki adah laga degi aag! Kaun hai yeh?— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019
Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss13, @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath, starting 29 Sept, 9 PM aur Mon-Fri, 10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/n4w5exVBh0
Abu Malik
Aarti Singh
Dalljiet Kaur
Shehnaaz Gill
Shefali Bagga
Koena Mitra
View this post on Instagram
बिग बॉस शुरू होने में सिर्फ 3 दिन बचे हैं। इसके चलते बिग बॉस 13 में आने वाले सभी कंफोर्म कंटेस्टेंट सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड होते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी के बाद बिग बॉस ने बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कोएना मित्रा को भी कंफर्म कर लिया है।
Mahira Sharma
Asim Riaz
View this post on Instagram
HARD WORK AND HUSTLE..!
Anveshi Jain
Paras Chhabra
View this post on Instagram
वक्त वक्त कि बात है आज आपका है…. तो उड लिजिये ☝️…. कल हमारा होगा तो सीधा उडा देंगे
Ashwini Koul
