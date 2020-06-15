Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI/SUSHANT Arjun Bijlani had feeling something was wrong with Sushant Singh Rajput, shares last Whatsapp conversation

The year 2020 has been giving us shocking news again and again! The latest one that left the whole country in shock was the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who was last seen in 'Chhichhore' was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning. No one knows why the 34-year-old actor took the drastic step of taking away his own life but Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who is popular for his roles in shows like Naagin reveals that he had sensed something wrong with him sometime back. Bijlani took to his social media and even shared the screenshot of his last Whatsapp conversation with the late actor in which he can be seen asking if everything's fine with him. For the unversed, Sushant was suffering from depression from the last six months and also undergoing treatment in Hinduja Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the screenshot of the chat and wrote alongside, "My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai ... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u."

Not only him, but even Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a screengrab from a conversation with Sushant that happened 18 months ago after the release of his film Kedarnath. Arjun wrote alongside the picture, "I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend."

Further, he wrote, "I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace."

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his first break on television, had lauded him for his performance in Pavitra Rishta just a week ago. Sharing a screenshot of his comment thanking her, she wrote, "Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!"

Talking about Kedarnath, it featured Sushant played Muslim porter Mansoor opposite Sara Ali Khan in Abhishek Kapoor's film. Though the character was underwritten, Sushant played it with utmost honesty. Sara also expressed grief on Sushant's grief and shared photos with the actor on Instagram along with a broken heart.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours).

