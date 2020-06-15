Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem reveals cause of death, last rites to be held in Mumbai today | LIVE

Image Source : TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites to be held in Mumbai today | LIVE

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. The news left the Hindi film industry and the country in shock. His fans are shocked after knowing about his untimely and death and are asking just one question -- why he did that? The 34-year actor was the youngest of five siblings and is now survived by his father and four sisters. Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem was performed that took place from 10:30 pm to around 11:30 pm on Sunday. He has also tested negative for COVID-19. The last rites of the actor will be performed in Mumbai today. The last rites will be performed on Monday now that his father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai from Patna.

It has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom. He did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterward and broke into Sushant's flat around 12.30 pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note. Sushant was suffering from depression from the last six months and also undergoing treatment in Hinduja Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation ceremony and other Updates:

Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report reveals that the actor died due to hanging.

After certain photos of the actor in a 'bad taste' went viral, Maharashtra Cyber took cognizance and warned of legal actions if the rules were found to be violated. Read more.

At around 11:00 am in the morning, the rest of his family members will also reach Mumbai. His dead body will be handed over to the family members after which the funeral will take place.

The actor's coronavirus report also came negative.

The actor's dead body was taken to the mortuary where the team of doctors performed the post mortem procedure. Bandra and Juhu Police were also present at the hospital.

Sushant's father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai from Patna.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh Rajput's family spotted in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh Rajput's father spotted in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh Rajput's family spotted in Mumbai

Postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput's body took place at the Cooper Hospital

Sushant Singh Rajput was about to get married in November and the family was gearing up to go to Mumbai for the wedding, reveals the actor's cousin brother. Full Story

The actor was suffering from depression and was getting treatment from Hinduja hospital for the last six months. His servant revealed that the actor was very depressed for the last ten days. He even told his servant three days back that he has paid off all the money lent but is unsure if he will be able to pay the salaries of his house help or not.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage