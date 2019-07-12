Urvashi Dholakia finally unmasks Nach Baliye 9 partner and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva

Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for playing the iconic character of Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has finally revealed the name of her partner and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva for Salman Khan’s show Nach Baliye 9. The popular TV diva has been in the news for her presence on the couple’s dance reality show as fans were excited to know about the ex-boyfriend with whom she will be participating in the show. Now, the original Komolika has revealed the name and has claimed that she is ready to come out in the open about her past.

While talking to Spotboye, Urvashi Dholakia revealed interesting details about her former love Anuj Sachdeva and said, “I believe that when we can work with strangers, why it should be difficult to work with someone you have known for so long.” She added, “I never accepted because once you do, a lot of speculations about your relationship start. People talk what they want to and by the time it's the couple's turn to speak on it, they are probably not in the mood to or they never get a chance to. Also, I have been very private about my personal life and thankfully the media has respected it. But now, when I finally have an opportunity to vent my heart, I am coming to you guys to do the khulaasa and tell the world, "Yeh lo ji, yeh hain humare Ex."

Talking about how her family reacted to her decision that she will be participating in the show with her ex-boyfriend, Urvashi said, “They were extremely happy about it. My kids and my mother have been very supportive because they know whatever decision I make, as far as career goes, it has never really backfired.”

Well, it would be interesting to see how the ex-lovers will compete with the current couples in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 which is produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Other than Urvashi-Anuj, Shradha Arya, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli and others will be seen with their partner. Salman Khan will unmask all the Jodi at the premiere of the show.

