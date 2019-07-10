Nach Baliye 9: Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani wants to do THIS in Salman Khan’s show

The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is going to premiere on the small screen from July 20. The show ever since its announcement has started creating a buzz everywhere because of a lot of reasons. It will be produced by Bharat star Salman Khan who is quite actively working in the pre-production process of selecting contestants for the show. The theme this time is unique and will have ex-flames fighting it out with real-life jodis.

Talking further about the contestants, TV actress Anita Hassanandani who rose to fame through her role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will also be seen shaking a leg in the show. The Naagin actress will be participating in the show with husband Rohit Reddy. She recently in an interview with IANS said that she wants to do justice to her performances.

"I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of 'Nach Baliye' but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with less commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances," Anita said.

Sharing how she is preparing for the show, Anita said, "I am dancing after a long time, so I am right now working on myself and warming up my body. I'm trying to give my best in everything my choreographers are teaching me."

Three promos of the show have already been released by the makers of the show which revealed that Urvashi Dholakia, Anita, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vishal Aditya Singh will be a part of the show. Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show this time.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.