PM Narendra Modi invites viewers to watch Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild tonight, says ‘Do join in at 9pm’

PM Narendra Modi invites viewers to watch Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild tonight

PM Narendra Modi is all set for tonight’s episode of popular adventure show Man vs Wild in which he will be seen with host Bear Grylls. Just a few hours are left before the special episode air on the Television and PM Modi himself took to his Twitter to invite the viewers to watch Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild. He tweeted, “What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change… Do join at 9 PM tonight!.” There is no denying that the entire nation is excited to watch the episode in which PM Modi will be seen talking about wildlife preservation with the host.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Before India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, host Bear Grylls also took to his twitter to remind the viewers about the special episode that has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in India. He tweeted, “Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN – Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show.”

Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN - Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show! #PMMODIONDISCOVERY pic.twitter.com/k5CnatJD52 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 12, 2019

The special episode of Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi will be aired on Discovery Channel India on 12 August, Monday at 9 pm in 180 countries including UK, US and India. Talking about the show earlier, host Bear Grylls told ANI, "PM Modi has actually spent time in the jungle as a small man and I was surprised how comfortable he was and how calm he was."

The makers of Man vs Wild have already shared a couple of teasers from the tonight’s episode featuring PM Modi which have left the fans intrigued. During the episode, PM Modi and Bear Grylls will be seen talking about environmental preservation and how to keep our country clean.

