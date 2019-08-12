PM Modi on Man vs Wild Show: How, When and Where to watch PM Narendra Modi on Bear Grylls’ show

PM Modi on Man vs Wild: Discovery Channel’s most popular show Man vs Wild is all set to feature India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday i.e. today. One of the most powerful leaders of India PM Modi will be seen talking about the ways of protecting the environment with host Bear Grylls. The makers have already released a couple of teasers of the upcoming episode which has left the entire nation excited. With the show, PM Modi has also added another golden feather to his cap as he has become the first Indian to be seen with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild. Everyone is eagerly waiting for 9:00 pm to watch this episode. Here is everything you should know about PM Modi and Bear Grylls’ episode of Man vs Wild.

PM Modi’s episode of Man vs Wild will be seen by the viewers in 180 countries including the US and UK as well as India.

When will Man vs Wild air?

The special episode of Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi will be aired on Discovery Channel India on 12 August, Monday at 9 pm.

Where will Man vs Wild be broadcasted?

This special show with PM Modi will be telecasted in 180 countries including India, America in 8 languages.

Where is shooting of Pm Modi’s episode of Man vs Wild done?

The host of the show, Bear Grylls, came to India to shoot this episode with India’s Prime Minister. He shot the episode in February at Corbett Park with PM Narendra Modi.

Why will PM Modi feature in Man vs Wild?

The show's host Bear Grylls explained why PM Modi had decided to embark on an adventure with him in the special episode on the Discovery Channel show. The main reason is said to be Environmental protection that PM Modi decided to feature on the show. Grylls earlier said, 'PM Modi is a person who cares deeply about the environment. That is why he is going to be seen on this journey with me.’

How did PM Modi shoot Man vs Wild?

Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls said that PM Modi was calm during any crisis at the time of shooting the special episode. Despite heavy rains, PM Modi had a big smile on his face. Speaking to ANI Grylls said, "PM Modi has actually spent time in the jungle as a small man and I was surprised how comfortable he was and how calm he was."

He added, “PM (Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything. In the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that.”

Reason to watch PM Modi on Man vs Wild

Man vs Wild is an adventure show hosted by Bear Grylls. It enjoys mass popularity and viewers will definitely want to see what all India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do while on the show. Also, the audience is also excited to see what all Pm Modi will teach the host Bear Grylls.

