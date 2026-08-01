Toxic trailer release date announced; Yash begins countdown with new poster

New Delhi:

The wait for fans of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is almost over, as the makers have announced the trailer release date on social media. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is set to release worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Apart from Yash, the film features an ensemble star cast including Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Read on to find out when the Toxic trailer will be released.

Toxic trailer release date announced

The much-awaited trailer of Yash's Toxic will be released on Saturday, August 8, 2026. However, details about its release time are not known yet. Sharing the new monochromatic poster from his film on Instagram, Yash wrote, "The countdown has begun... #ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026 (sic)."

The black-and-white poster features Yash standing alone on a rain-soaked street at night. He is seen wearing a hat and a long coat and appears to be holding a gun. Take a look below:

Yash's Toxic 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser

Earlier, on July 1, the makers unveiled a special teaser from the film, introducing its female cast. For the caption, the makers wrote, "Ladies & Ladies..."

Toxic movie: Production and crew details

The gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film, and the editing is handled by Ujwal Kulkarni.

Also Read:

When is Yash's Toxic releasing? All you need to know about the cast, plot and new teaser