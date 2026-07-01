Yash introduces Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and leading ladies of Toxic; gets mixed reactions on X

New Delhi:

The makers of Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled a new teaser titled Ladies and Ladies, introducing the film's leading women. Apart from Yash, the ensemble cast features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Soon after the teaser was released, users on X (formerly Twitter) shared mixed reactions, with some praising it and others criticising it. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster drama is slated to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. Here's a look at how the internet is reacting to the teaser.

X users react to Toxic's 'Ladies & Ladies' teaser

While many viewers appreciated the teaser's visuals, others felt it failed to meet expectations. Several X users criticised it, calling it underwhelming and questioning its overall impact. One X user wrote, "Ladies & Ladies teaser feels more like unnecessary negativity uncomfortable than entertainment. The vibe is forced, the conflict looks exaggerated, and the BGM feels avg, teaser fails to create excitement. Hoping the movie has something better to offer (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @KICHCHASTAN_45)Screengrab showing X users reacting to Toxic's new 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser.

Another X user added, "Ladies & Ladies #toxic movie teaser Really we are not ready for this. This is going to be on a whole different level. So excited to watch it in theaters (sic)."

Another wrote, "I genuinely hope #Toxic film does not have dialogues so tacky & corny like the teaser and this ‘Ladies & Ladies’ glimpse released today. Hard to take the film seriously when such word play is being thrown at you every minute, it's unintentionally so funny! (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @NIITS07, @FRIDAYTRACKER)Screengrab showing X users reacting to Toxic's new 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser.

However, a section of social media users was impressed by the teaser, praising its scale, visuals and Yash's screen presence. Many fans described it as a "goosebumps" moment and expressed excitement for the film's release, writing, "The #ToxicTheMovie Ladies Introduction Teaser is ABSOLUTE GOOSEBUMPS! RECORD-BREAKING STORM LOADING THE WORLD IS READY FOR THE MAFIA KING YASH BOSS IS COMING (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @GLAMREEL)Screengrab showing X users reacting to Toxic's new 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser.

Watch the full teaser video here:

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: About the makers

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while Ujwal Kulkarni handles the editing. Rajeev Ravi does the cinematography. The film will also be released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Yash's work front

On the professional front, Yash was last seen in the 2022 film KGF Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, a two-part film series. For the unversed, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027. In the film, Yash is playing the role of Ravana. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Also Read: Toxic new release date announced: Here's when Yash's much-awaited action thriller will hit theatres