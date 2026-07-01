When is Yash's Toxic releasing? All you need to know about the cast, plot and new teaser

New Delhi:

The new teaser from Yash's highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, was released on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The video highlights the film's female cast. Set for release this August, Yash's film is a period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Titled 'Ladies & Ladies', the video offers a glimpse of the film's leading ladies, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, who play key roles opposite Yash in the film.

When is Yash's Toxic releasing?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is officially set to release on August 26, 2026, coinciding with the Onam festival. The film was earlier scheduled for release on June 4; however, it got postponed. This was not the first time the film's release date was rescheduled. Initially, the film was slated for March 19, 2026, alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but was later shifted to June due to Middle East tensions and further postponed because of its possible impact on global distribution.

Yash's Toxic 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser out

The video of the Toxic 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser opens with a sharp age disclaimer: "Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away," before transitioning into an enticing voiceover by a woman: "Love… love makes monsters of women." It then moves into a series of B-roll shots featuring acrobatics, passion, and action. Sharing the teaser, makers wrote, "Ladies & Ladies #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." Watch the video below:

What is the plot of Toxic?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is set in the coastal paradise of Goa and revolves around a powerful drug cartel forged through blood, fear, and betrayal, which controls the city in a bygone era.

Actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi will be seen as Ganga, Nadia, Rebecca, Mellisa, and Elizabeth, respectively. The women are portrayed as fierce and strong characters, breaking away from stereotypical soft romantic roles.

It is significant to note that KGF actor Yash will be seen in a dual role, portraying Raya and Ticket. Co-written by Geetu Mohandas, Raaghav Vinay Shivagange, and Yash, the film will be released in six languages: Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and English, worldwide.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV.)

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