Toxic teaser out: Yash turns menacing, delivers brutal punches and bloodshed

New Delhi:

The teaser of Yash from his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is out now. The Kannada superstar goes all out with action, where he beats, kills and punches in a chilling avatar. Toxic marks Yash's comeback in films, four years after KGF 2 in 2022.

Toxic teaser begins with partial, hazy glimpses of Yash. Soon after, Yash is introduced as Raya, unleashing fury. The teaser contains glimpses of the action, style and gore in store for the audience on March 19.

Watch the teaser of Toxic (in Kannada) here:

This is the Toxic teaser in Hindi:

What is the story of Toxic?

Toxic is set in Goa, spanning the 1940s to the 1970s, and follows Yash’s character as he sets out to build an empire driven by fear, power and money. “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival,” the synopsis of the film reads.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for films such as Liar's Dice and Moothon. The ensemble cast features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

For the unversed, Toxic is headed for a mega box office clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19. Both films will release with their own cult fanbases and huge expectations. It is now left to see how both films perform at the box office.

