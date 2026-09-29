Venkat Prabhu clarifies rift rumours with Sivakarthikeyan over shelved film: 'Let's put a full stop…'

Director Venkat Prabhu has addressed reports of a rift with Sivakarthikeyan over their shelved project. His clarification came after his father, Gangai Amaran, criticised an unnamed actor for allegedly wasting Venkat's dates and delaying his next film.

Venkat Prabhu addresses rift with Sivakarthikeyan

On Monday, Venkat took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air. He confirmed that his project with Sivakarthikeyan is no longer happening. However, he made it clear that there is no bad blood between them.

“SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn't know the complete picture, and I can't blame him for that,” he wrote.

Venkat also said that he usually keeps his professional matters private and does not discuss them in detail, even with his father. “I'm a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don't discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him.”

Why was Venkat Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan's film shelved?

Addressing the reason behind the project not taking off, Venkat said there were several factors involved. “The project couldn't take off due to various reasons. That's it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let's put a full stop to all this. I'm busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother's Seyon", he penned.

How did Sivakarthikeyan respond?

Sivakarthikeyan also responded to Venkat's post and dismissed the speculation surrounding their equation. Replying to Prabhu's post, he wrote, "Sir, we are family. Idhuku poi neenga serious-ah reply pannitu irukeenga! Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project, sir. I've told you this before, and I'm saying it again – I'll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir."

What's next for Venkat Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan?

Venkat Prabhu is reportedly working on the casting and other details of his next directorial venture. There has been no official announcement about the project yet.

Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Seyon. The film also features Bhagyashri Borse, Raj B. Shetty, Seeman, Bala Saravanan, Aruldoss, Singampuli and Raichal Rabecca.

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