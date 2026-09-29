Raashii Khanna calls Rajinikanth her 'buddy', deletes post with Ram Pothineni amid Dharman buzz

Raashii Khanna recently opened up about her experience of working with Rajinikanth in Dharman. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress spoke about her bond with the veteran actor and called him her 'buddy'.

A day later, Raashii shared a picture featuring Rajinikanth and Telugu actor Ram Pothineni, which was linked to the upcoming Ashwath Marimuthu directorial. The post was subsequently deleted, adding to the ongoing buzz around Ram’s reported casting in the film. Reports have previously linked Ram to Dharman, with speculation that he could be playing the antagonist.

Raashii Khanna calls Rajinikanth her 'buddy'

During her Instagram interaction with fans, Raashii was asked about her experience of working with Rajinikanth. The actress said she has become comfortable enough around the superstar to ask him questions regularly. "It's honestly been great! I think he's my buddy now. I keep asking him so many questions all the time, and he just smiles and patiently answers all of them. He has a great sense of humour too, so he pulls my leg sometimes, which is really fun," she said.

Raashii also spoke about what it has been like to share screen space with an actor she has admired for years. "He has honestly become one of my favourite co-stars. There is just so much to learn by just being around him and watching him. And I have genuinely never met a superstar who is so humble and grounded," she added.

(Image Source : RAASHII KHANNA INSTAGRAM STORIES)Raashii Khanna Instagram stories

Her comments came during the Instagram AMA, before the latest development involving her Dharman post.

Raashii deletes picture with Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni

On Tuesday, Raashii shared a picture with Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni on Instagram. The post was later deleted, but not before it drew attention from fans and added to speculation about Ram’s role in Dharman. Reports have been linking Ram with the film for some time. He has reportedly joined the cast and is expected to play the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth, although the makers have not publicly announced all the casting details.

Director Ashwath Marimuthu had earlier shared a behind-the-scenes video from the third schedule of the film, featuring Rajinikanth and Raashii. The schedule began in September, with the team continuing work on the highly anticipated project.

Dharman is being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who previously helmed Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. Rajinikanth leads the film, with Raashii Khanna, Simran and Yogi Babu also part of the cast. Ram Pothineni and Rukmini Vasanth have been reported to be associated with the project, while Ram's role has been widely speculated to be that of the antagonist.

The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh is composing the music, with Niketh Bommi as cinematographer. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Raashii Khanna's upcoming projects

Apart from Dharman, Raashii has several projects lined up. She will return as RBI officer Megha Vyas in the second season of Raj and DK's Farzi, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to appear in an upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee.

For now, however, Dharman remains one of the biggest projects on her slate, with her latest Instagram activity giving fans another glimpse into her association with Rajinikanth and adding fresh curiosity around the film’s reported casting.

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