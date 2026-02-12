Toxic lands in new controversy; Christian body objects to portrayal of Saint Michael in Yash's movie

New Delhi:

Just weeks before it is scheduled to release in theatres, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has run into fresh controversy. The Yash-starrer, already one of the most anticipated films of the year, is now facing objections from a Christian organisation over alleged religious insensitivity. The National Christian Federation has written to government and film authorities, urging them to intervene before the film reaches cinemas. The group has claimed that certain scenes in the film depict religious imagery in a manner that hurts Christian sentiments.

What is the new controversy around Yash's Toxic?

At the centre of the complaint is the portrayal of Saint Michael, regarded as one of the most important archangels in Christianity. According to the federation, some visuals allegedly show Saint Michael in an “offensive” manner. The complaint also states that explicit scenes were filmed in front of imagery associated with the saint. The organisation has said that these visuals have deeply upset members of the Christian community. Pradeep Kumar, President of the federation, has urged authorities to ensure that the disputed scenes are removed before the film is released in theatres.

What is the federation demanding?

The federation has laid out specific demands in its letter. It has called for the removal of the scenes in question and the takedown of promotional material and online videos that contain the disputed visuals. The organisation has also sought a public apology from the filmmakers. It has warned of possible legal action if its concerns are not addressed. At present, the group says it is awaiting a response from both the filmmakers and the concerned authorities.

Earlier objections over Toxic teaser visuals

This is not the first time Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has faced criticism. In recent weeks, several women’s organisations approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission regarding portions of the film’s teaser. They alleged that some visuals appeared sexually suggestive and could negatively influence social attitudes, particularly among women and children. These groups also sought the removal of certain scenes and called for regulatory scrutiny, arguing that the imagery could send problematic messages to viewers.

Yash and the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are yet to react to the latest controversy.

