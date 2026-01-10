Who is Natalie Burn? All about the actress opposite Yash in Toxic teaser Yash’s Toxic teaser has fans curious about the mystery woman. Here’s everything about Natalie Burn, the Hollywood actress seen opposite Yash in the viral teaser.

New Delhi:

The internet just can't get enough of the Yash-starrer Toxic teaser. The film is set for a March 19 release. However, the first teaser dropped on January 8- on Yash's birthday and has since gone viral. While fans are excited to see Yash in a bold avatar, there has been a lot of curiosity around the mystery woman who is seen getting intimate with Raya, the character Yash plays in the film.

This sensual scene has caught the attention of social media users, and there is a considerable interest in knowing about the actress. Let's know everything about the actress Natalie Burn.

Who is Natalie Burn?

The Toxic teaser begins with the intimacy of Yash and Natalia inside a car. Soon, he kills men inside a cemetery. The explicit scenes sparked a good deal of curiosity about Natalie. The Ukrainian-born American actress is a model, actress, and screenwriter in Hollywood.

Natalie Burn’s Hollywood films and career highlights

According to media sources, Natalie has been associated with the entertainment field since 2006. Natalie has modelled, acted, and even has her own production company named 7Heaven Productions. Natalie has acted in a number of films in Hollywood, which include Expendables 3 featuring Sylvester Stallone, Comeback Trail, Til Death Do Us Part, Last Redemption, and Eyes in the Trees, among a number of others.

Natalie Burn’s background beyond acting

Natalie was a professional ballet dancer and had received training at the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow and the Royal Ballet School in London. Natalie is not just an artistic performer, and she holds expertise in martial arts and has made headlines for performing various stunt-based stunts.

Toxic release date and clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

The second most-awaited film of the year, Toxic, is ready to be released on March 19, while clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. For the unversed, the film Toxic has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

Also Read: Toxic movie budget: What we know so far about Yash’s most ambitious project