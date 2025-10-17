Telusu Kada X review: Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Raashi Khanna’s film wins hearts with emotions and comedy Telusu Kada, directed by Neeraja Kona and starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty, released on October 17, 2025. Social media users are calling it a feel-good romantic drama filled with heartfelt emotions, strong chemistry, and witty comedy.

The Indian box office witnessed a mega clash as several South Indian films hit the big screens on Friday, October 17, 2025. One such film, 'Telusu Kada', starring Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Sidhu Jonnalagadda and others, has been receiving praise from audiences who watched the first-day-first-show.

The movie 'Telusu Kada' is directed by Neeraja Kona and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory. Read on to know how social media users are reacting to it.

Telusu Kada X review: Fans share reactions online

One user called the movie a "good love story" and praised its "comedic timing" and "dialogue delivery." He wrote, "#TelusuKada is a feel-good love story with great lead performances. Siddu's comedic timing and dialogue delivery are next level. Raashi and Srinidhi are gorgeous. A good watch for the weekend."

Another X post reads, "#TelusuKada – SuperHit Film Our @Siddubuoyoffl as Lover Boy and Grey Shade character- performance NEXT LEVEL @harshachemudu & #Siddhu acting peaks on screen! @NeerajaKona Garu A successful debut with her beautiful storytelling -emotions hit perfectly."

What is Telusu Kada about?

According to 123Telugu, the plot of the film 'Telusu Kada' revolves around the story of Varun, a chef, who marries Anjali, who later discovers she can't have children. They seek help from Dr Raaga for surrogacy, leading to unexpected challenges and emotions.

