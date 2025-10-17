Bison: Kaalamaadan X review: Dhruv Vikram shines in Mari Selvaraj’s gripping sports drama Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram’s Bison: Kaalamaadan hits theatres on October 17, 2025. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this sports-action drama follows a young kabaddi player’s fight against village violence. Social media reviews praise music, visuals, and Dhruv’s performance.

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram’s film Bison Kaalamaadan hit theatres today, October 17, 2025. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Social media has been flooded with reactions from fans, with many calling the film “fully engaging.” Read on to know what internet users are saying about this Tamil sports action drama.

Bison Kaalamaadan X reviews: What fans are saying online

The movie has so far received positive reviews from X users. One user praised the film’s background music and cinematography. His X post reads: "#Bison Title Kaalamaadan vachirkalam Bgm @nivaskprasanna veri max throughout. Cinematography is very good. Politics & accuracy not sure but felt it was good. Fully engaging till end. #Chiyaan can proudly say Bison is my son. #DhruvVikram mariselvaraj wins again."

Another X user wrote, "#Bison - Interval Sincere film making from Mari Selvaraj. Dhruv Is Fantastic. Music Super. Has a repetitive feel, but very Intense. So far its GOOD!" "#DhruvVikram wat a performance," reads another X post.

One X user praised director Mari Selvaraj for delivering a unique storyline that “speaks loud and clear about inequality and politics.” He also appreciated Dhruv Vikram’s powerful performance. His X post reads, "@mari_selvaraj once again speaks loud and clear about inequality and politics - this time through the lens of sports, Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful performance, A gem of the year - raw, real, and revolutionary!!"

Bison Kaalamaadan: Plot and cast

The Tamil movie 'Bison Kaalamaadan' follows the story of a young man who fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a skilled kabaddi player. Besides the lead actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, the film also stars Pasupathy Ramasaamy, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan, Anurag Arora and others in the lead roles.

