Jana Nayagan Day 9 box office collection sees a drop as Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 150 crore in India

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has been performing well at the box office since its release and has now entered its second weekend. The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India within eight days but witnessed a drop in collections on Day 9. Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. Read on to find out how much the film earned on July 31, 2026.

How much did Vijay's Jana Nayagan earn on its Day 9 in India?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed a 12.3% drop in its box office collection on Day 9. The film, which crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India on Day 8, minted Rs 3.55 crore across 4,165 shows on its second Friday (Day 9). This brings the film's total India gross collections to Rs 183.45 crore and total India net collections to Rs 157.10 crore.

In terms of occupancy, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 24.96%, with the highest occupancy of 35.54% during the night shows and the lowest of 15.46% during the morning shows.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, but its release was postponed due to a delay in receiving the censor certificate. Later, in July, it received an A certificate from the CBFC, with the makers advised to make some changes to the film before its release on July 23, 2026.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection

So far, the Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 268.45 crore worldwide. Its total overseas gross is recorded at Rs 85 crore. The film was produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The production banner is also backing Kannada star Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Jana Nayagan screenings halted across Karnataka amid Cauvery water dispute

Recently, Jana Nayagan faced a setback in Karnataka as theatres stopped screening the film amid the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. This development comes after a statement by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay should be deferred, citing the situation in the state. Moreover, Shivakumar also mentioned Karnataka must follow the latest orders from the Cauvery Water Regulation Authority (CWRA) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), and comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

Also Read:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan screenings halted across Karnataka amid Cauvery water dispute