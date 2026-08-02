Tamil actress Mirnalini Ravi gets engaged to longtime partner Mahavishnu; shares heartfelt post

New Delhi:

Tamil and Telugu actress Mirnalini Ravi is now engaged to her longtime partner Mahavishnu. On Saturday, she posted a series of loved-up pictures from the special occasion along with a heartfelt note for her fiance.

For the unversed, Mirnalini Ravi is known for her roles in films like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Enemy and Jango. Whereas her partner, Mahavishnu, is a spiritual speaker. Read on to know what Mirnalini wrote while announcing the news of the engagement.

Mirnalini Ravi and Mahavishnu are engaged now

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mirnalini wrote, "Because loving you finally feels like loving myself too." She added, "In every lifetime, in every universe, I would always choose you (sic)."

On the other hand, Mahavishnu also looked back at their journey from friendship to love. Reflecting on their seven-year bond, he shared a post and wrote, "7 years of Friendship became Love of my Life. Introducing in this CHAPTER of my life on International Girlfriends day! (sic)."

Internet reacts to Mirnalini Ravi and Mahavishnu's engagement post

The couple's engagement post soon caught the attention of fans and their friends from the film industry. Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

About Mirnalini Ravi and Mahavishnu

For the unversed, Mirnalini Ravi made her acting debut with the 2019 film Super Deluxe and later appeared in films including Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Enemy. In her acting career so far, she has established herself as a familiar face in the South Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, Mahavishnu runs the Paramporul Foundation and is also a spiritual speaker. He is quite active on social media, where he regularly updates his followers. He has a fan following of over 133K on social media.

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