'Didn't I love you…': Late Tamil actress Subashini's husband remembers her ahead of birth anniversary

New Delhi:

Tamil actress Subhashini, known for popular shows like Kayal, reportedly died by suicide at her Chennai home after a family dispute. The news has come as a shock, leaving many trying to make sense of what happened. According to reports, she had an argument with her husband, Bibin Chandra, before the incident. She died on April 6, six days before her birthday.

Bibin, who keeps his Instagram account private, has now shared another note. In it, he reflects on where he might have gone wrong, questioning what led Subhashini to take such a drastic step.

Subhashini's husband pens emotional tribute

Bibin posted a video, which was that of a mirror selfie with his late wife Subhashini. He penned, "Two more days for your birthday… and I still can’t understand why you had to do this. Every day I woke up seeing you, and every night I slept seeing you. No matter where you were—right beside me or miles away—you were always with me. This was the last thing I ever expected."

He continued, "Didn’t I love you the way you wanted? Didn’t I care for you the way you needed? Didn’t I miss you the way my heart always did? I keep asking myself these questions, again and again, with no answers. It just doesn’t feel real. It’s not something I can accept. You were not just a part of my life—you were my life. Every small thing reminds me of you, every corner feels empty without you. I keep thinking you’ll walk back in, smile, and tell me everything is okay. But the silence is louder than anything I’ve ever known."

"We had so many plans… your birthday, our future, the places we wanted to go, the life we were building together. All of it feels unfinished now, like a story that stopped in the middle without warning. I wish you had told me what you were going through. I wish you had given me a chance to hold you tighter, to fix things, to be there in ways I couldn’t see you needed. I would have done anything—anything—to keep you here. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I don’t know how to make sense of this pain. All I know is that I loved you with everything I had, and I always will. You are in every memory, every breath, every part of me. Why did you leave me with so many questions and no answers? I miss you more than words can ever explain," he concluded. Here is the post:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIBIN CHANDRA)Bibin Chandra's post on Subashini

Subhashini was popularly known for Kayal

Subhashini became a familiar face for many through her role in the serial Kayal, slowly building a connection with viewers over time. Originally from Sri Lanka, she had been living in an apartment in Ayyappanthangal, Chennai.

She began her acting journey with Ini Avan in 2012 and went on to feature in a few short films and social awareness projects. Her career may not have been flashy, but it was steady. Over the years, she quietly carved a space for herself.

Also read: Subashini death: Tamil actress dies by suicide after reported dispute with husband; last pics surface online

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)